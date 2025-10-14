Diwali bonanza: Yogi approves bonus for 14.82 lakh employees

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a Diwali bonanza for its employees, approving an ad hoc bonus for the financial year 2024-25 payable to non-gazetted employees, staff of aided educational and technical institutions, district panchayats, daily wagers, and work-charged employees. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the major festive gift that will benefit nearly 14.82 lakh employees and cost an additional burden of ₹1,022 crore to the state exchequer.

“The decision symbolises the state government’s appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its workforce,” according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

A government order issued by additional chief secretary (finance) Deepak Kumar said the productivity-linked bonus has been sanctioned for eligible employees. The bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emoluments limit of ₹7,000 and equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments, amounting to ₹6,908 per employee.

Yogi, according to the press release, said the bonus would bring happiness to employees’ families and inject new energy into governance and administration. The chief minister has asked officials to ensure timely disbursement of the bonus so that all families can celebrate Diwali with joy.

The bonus will cover full-time non-gazetted employees up to pay matrix level 8 ( ₹47,600- ₹1,51,100) with grade pay up to ₹4,800. It includes employees of state departments, state-aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, and also in-charge and daily wage employees of government departments.

It may be noted that the government of India also approved bonuses for central employees for the same financial year on September 29.