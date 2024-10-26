Diwali market lights up spirits in Lucknow!

With only a few days left before Diwali, customers are actively shopping to avoid the last-minute rush. Markets are bustling, and malls are decorated to attract shoppers with special decor and festival sales. Fairs and pop-up markets have also been set up to boost sales. Here’s a look at the arrangements and market trends. The Ashok Vatika installation at Phoenix Palassio Mall

Traditional markets

Lucknow Vypar Mandal vice president and owner of Gita Vastralaya, Aminabad, notes that while sales are happening, customers are taking a more cautious approach.

“People are buying necessities, but sales for home furnishings and decor are lower. However, apparel is doing well. Shoppers are comparing with online prices, but we emphasize the quality they can see and feel here,” he shares. Popular markets like Bhootnath, Alambagh, Hazratganj and Chowk are also seeing a steady influx of customers.

High-end decor draws crowds

The Ashok Vatika installation at Phoenix Palassio Mall has been a big attraction. “The setup transports visitors to Ramayana’s legendary gardens. Featured installations of the Peacock and Ganesha celebrate India’s heritage. Shoppers can win prizes, including a car and international vacations, with (after Dhanteras) purchases over ₹10,000 receiving silver coin gifts ,” says Sanjiv Sarin from the mall.

Fun Mall has introduced a record-breaking gold-plated Ganesh-Lakshmi idol. “The idol, weighing 250 kg, was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. The installation has already entered two Indian record books,” says organiser Anubhav Kesarwani.

Lulu Mall has showcased a large, three-sided Ganpati installation, with decorated corners and mega sales underway.

Crown Mall, meanwhile, features special decor and events. Its general manager Yogendra Arya says, “Activities like rangoli making, stand-up comedy, open mic, dance competition and pottery making are being held. Shop and win carnival has a host of prizes to be won by the patrons.”

Diwali pop-up markets

The India International Trade Fair at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan is bustling. “We hold fairs throughout the year, but Diwali is the best in turnout and sales. Popular items include Bangladeshi saris, Turkish lamps, Dubai chocolates, Pakistani suits, Afghan dry fruits, and Indian handicrafts,” say organiser Sunny Singh. The fair concludes on October 28.

The ninth Diwali edition of the La Flea Affair at UP Darshan Park opened on Friday, featuring food, music, and handmade goods. “Customers find unique, handmade items they won’t find anywhere else,” shares the event organiser.