DM, SSP lead drive against ‘illegal migrants’ in Bareilly

The district administration and police have launched an extensive crackdown in Bareilly to trace alleged illegal migrants, with top officials personally supervising field operations. On Saturday, district magistrate Avinash Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya, along with their teams, led a verification drive as they inspected shanties and temporary settlements along University Road. Bareilly DM and SSP lduring an on-ground action on Saturday. (HT)

Individuals living in roadside huts were questioned, and their identity documents were checked. Teams have been deployed across the district to intensify the verification drive.

The move follows a recent meeting held at the Collectorate auditorium regarding the identification of alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants.

During the meeting, the SSP instructed homeowners to conduct background checks of tenants as well as domestic workers. He also directed authorities to verify the credentials of foreign students staying in university hostels and madrasas. The SSP emphasised that identity documents of anyone claiming to be from West Bengal or Bihar should be cross-checked for confirmation. He added that people living in roadside shanties or tents, labourers at construction sites and brick kilns, those residing near railway stations, and employees working in hotels and dharamshalas must undergo thorough scrutiny.

All foreign nationals found in the district will be verified to determine the basis for their stay, and their documents will be examined carefully, SSP Arya asserted.

The DM instructed the civic body officials to identify individuals living or working within municipal limits and prepare a detailed list of suspected Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals.

“We must check every person who is not a citizen of India. If any illegal migrant is found, they will be kept in a detention centre until verification is complete,” he said, adding after the verification process, individuals will be repatriated as per legal procedures.

To facilitate the process, the DM has tasked the ADM (city), SP (city), and SP (north) with identifying suitable locations for setting up a detention centre in Bareilly.