DNA of what Babur’s man did in Ayodhya, incidentsin Sambhal, Bangladesh the same: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the actions of Mughal emperor Babur’s commander in Ayodhya 500 years ago, what happened in Sambhal and the incidents in Bangladesh now have the same underlying nature, intent and DNA. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Ayodhya. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath was in Ayodhya to inaugurate Ramayan Mela at the Ram Katha Park.

Addressing the gathering, he raised the issue of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

He cautioned against dismissing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh as distant and irrelevant events.

“Remember what Babur’s man did in Ayodhya 500 years ago. The same thing happened in Sambhal, and the same is happening in Bangladesh. The nature of the three and their DNA is the same,” the chief minister said.

Without naming any politician, Adityanath said: “ These forces aim to create rifts, stir discord, and incite violence. Many of those who promote division in the society have properties in various countries and will flee in times of crisis, leaving others to suffer.”

Stressing on social cohesion, the chief minister said unity among Indians could have prevented foreign invaders from entering the country and destroying our sacred sites.

“Internal divisions and social hatred, fuelled by adversaries, weakened the nation. These divisive forces even exist today, exploiting caste-based politics to dent social fabric,” the chief minister said.

“In January this year after a long wait of 500 years, Ram Lalla was ceremoniously enthroned in Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the event took place in Ayodhya on January 22, the celebrations resonated across India and the world.”

Adityanath stressed that to understand India’s devotion to Lord Ram, one must see the Ram Leelas started by Tulsidas performed in every village.

He also recalled the 1980s, when families would travel distances to watch the famous television serial Ramayana on Doordarshan, demonstrating India’s enduring faith in Lord Ram.

Anyone lacking reverence for Lord Ram and Mata Janaki should be treated as an adversary.

He recalled the slogan from 1990s: “Jo Ram ka nahi, vo kisi kaam ka nahi”.

Reflecting on history, Adityanath said, “The Ramayana Mela began in 1982, originally inspired by socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who introduced Ramayana festivals across different regions. When asked how India maintains its unity amidst diversity, Dr. Lohia, despite not being a temple-goer, affirmed that India’s strength lies in its faith in its three revered deities—Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva. He believed that as long as this faith endures, India’s unity and integrity will remain unshakable. Dr Lohia noted that while ancient Aryavarta had geographical boundaries, Lord Ram expanded its spirit, Lord Krishna united the East with the West, and Lord Shiva reinforced eternal unity through the twelve Jyotirlingas.”

Adityanath criticised modern socialists for abandoning Lohia’s ideals.

“In contemporary society, disputes arise over mere plots of land, and conflicts often occur among family members: between brothers, parents, and children,” the chief minister said.

“This raises a critical question—where have the values of the Ramayana gone? Caste-based organisations are fragmenting our social fabric. But who today can emulate the friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj? Lord Ram revitalised the social spirit of Chitrakoot through his deeds,” Adityanath said.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Mahant Kamalnayan Das, Jagadguru Swami Ramdineshcharya, Jagadguru Swami Raghavacharya, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Surya Pratap Shahi, BJP MLA Vedprakash Gupta and others.