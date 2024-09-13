Do charity, social service to mark Milad-Un-Nabi: Farangi Mahali

Imam, Aishbagh Eidgah, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has appealed to people coming to take part in the procession during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi here marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad to do charity and social service on the occasion to be observed on September 16. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will be observed on September 16. (For Representation)

He has also urged them to stay away from doing anything like raising slogans and playing songs that may hurt others. “We have appealed to all Anjumans (groups) that will be participating in the procession to bring their flags wrapped up from their respective houses and reach Aminabad Park with it and open their flags at the park only,” he said.

“They have also been advised to start the procession on time so that namaz could be offered timely. All those coming for the procession are advised to remain disciplined and not raise any slogan which may hurt sentiments of others,” Mahali added.

“Also, those who put up Sabeels (stalls) on the way of the procession and play recitations of the Holy Quran are also requested to not play any song or slogan which may hurt sentiments of others. Besides, people should do charity and social service on the occasion,” the cleric said.

Preparations for the procession are in the final stages as the district administration has also held several meetings with clerics. The procession that usually starts at around 9am from Jhandewala Park in Aminabad will pass through Maulviganj, Rakabganj, Nadan Mahal Road, Nakkhas, Tudiyaganj, Bazar Khala, Haiderganj and will culminate at Aishbagh Eidgah.

Mahali said, “A few days back, we met senior officials from district administration and police department and we were assured of security arrangements on the way of the procession along with cleanliness and civic amenities.”

“Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar and joint commissioner, law and order, Ankit Verma were also present in the meeting and we requested them too to get the roads from where the procession will pass repaired as it is rainy season,” he added.

“We were also assured that drone cameras will be used to monitor the procession and ample security arrangements will be made,” the cleric said.