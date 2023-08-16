In medical feat, KGMU docs save ‘fatally ill’ mother, baby

Doctors at the King George Medical University, Lucknow have successfully treated and operated a pregnant woman with a rare but deadly condition of the heart known as the Eisenmenger syndrome. They said this was the third such case they’ve dealt with in the last two years. The Eisenmenger syndrome is a very rare (.003%) and fatal condition, which is extremely fatal with almost no survival, said a press statement from the medical university.

This condition, which is by birth, involves irreversible damage to the pulmonary artery due to defect in the heart leading to its failure and sudden death. “At KGMU, three pregnant women suffering with this disease were treated successfully in the last two years. We are the first government institute to save all patients who came to us with the Eisenmenger syndrome,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, the spokesperson for the KGMU.

Speaking about the patient, Dr Singh said, Nilima, 26, a resident of Gorakhpur, had come to the KGMU in her final trimester on September 10 with difficulty in breathing and palpitations. She was diagnosed with just 25% heart function, which indicated that she might be suffering from the Eisenmenger syndrome, and was admitted under the care of Prof SP Jaiswar.

Prof Anjoo Agrawal and Dr Mona Bajaj lead the surgery team to successfully perform C-section on the mother and save the baby. The mother, after being stabilised, was sent to the Trauma Ventilatory Unit (TVU). Both the mother and the baby were discharged on August 14.

The Eisenmenger syndrome is a very rare (.003%) and fatal condition, which is extremely fatal with almost no survival, said a press statement from the medical university.