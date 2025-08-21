Dog population control: Lucknow, Ghaziabad to get one new ABC centre each

LUCKNOW To manage the growing population of stray dogs and improve public safety, the UP government has decided to pump in ₹32.73 crore for the construction of one animal birth control (ABC) centre in Lucknow and another in Ghaziabad, besides expansion of 17 such permanent centres already operational in major municipal corporations, said principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat. Urban local bodies (ULBs) are now mandated to run sterilisation awareness campaigns in schools, RWAs and public parks while municipal corporations would be asked to publish monthly dog bite statistics. (File Photo)

The initiative is said to one of the largest state-led investments in dog population management in India.

The announcement was made during a workshop on the effective management and capacity building of ABC centres, chaired by the principal secretary at the directorate of urban local bodies on Thursday.

As part of its comprehensive animal welfare policy, the UP government has rolled out strict pet licensing regulations. All pet dogs must be registered, vaccinated and sterilised. Trade licenses are issued only to breeders registered with the State Animal Welfare Board. Unregistered breeders and pet shops would face immediate closure, signalling a clear zero-tolerance stance. A drive in each municipal corporation would start soon, stated officials.

The workshop also emphasised the importance of public awareness and compiling of data about dog bites. Urban local bodies (ULBs) are now mandated to run sterilisation awareness campaigns in schools, RWAs and public parks while municipal corporations would be asked to publish monthly dog bite statistics and display AWBI certification prominently. The municipal corporations would also operate complaint redressal helplines.

The workshop featured a field visit to the Lucknow ABC centre, where senior municipal officials, including additional commissioners and veterinary welfare officers, observed real-time processes such as humane dog capture, sterilisation surgeries and kennel operations. Experts from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) provided demonstrations and shared standard operating protocols.

Gauri Maulekhi, member of the State ABC Monitoring Committee and Humane World for Animals, presented a comprehensive session on legal responsibilities of ULBs, the role of implementation partners and the urgent need for transparency and community involvement. Topics included humane capture protocols, rabies response, euthanasia regulations and organ disposal guidelines.