Don’t procure blood without exchange donation, says doc
LUCKNOW If you are getting blood for your loved ones without donating a unit of blood in exchange (which is mandatory at every blood bank), the unit of blood obtained can actually harm the patient.
“Cases have come to fore where a chemical or a type of staining material was used to give the colour of blood to a mixture of saline water and blood. Such a mix does not improve haemoglobin, for which blood is usually transfused, but later damages organs such as the kidney,” said Dr Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the King George’s Medical University.
“Choose a reputed blood bank, and if someone offers blood without donation in exchange or makes an exorbitant demand, then raise an alarm,” said the doctor.
Dr Chandra, who had the credit of introducing nucleic acid test (NAT) for screening of blood in Uttar Pradesh, has spearheaded inspections at blood banks across the state. “The business is purely need based. Till people keep on demanding blood without donation/exchange, such business will keep thriving,” she said.
“A mix of Congo Red (a type of colouring chemical), some blood and normal saline water produces blood-like colour, which cannot be differentiated through the naked eye. Such units are sold to people seeking blood without exchange donation,” she said.
Use of chemical in blood unit is tough to catch unless the “impure blood” is tested in the lab, added Dr Chandra.
On the arrest of the gang involved in illegal trade of blood, Dr Chandra said transporting blood units from Rajasthan to Lucknow was risky. “If blood units are transported over a long distance without maintaining cold chain haemolysis takes place, which turns the blood unit into a toxic material,” she said.
REQUISITION FORMS SEIZED
The illegal blood distribution racket might have spread across several hospitals in the state capital as requisition forms from over a dozen private hospitals were seized by officials during investigation at the two blood banks under investigation.
A requisition form is one on which the requirement of blood for any patient is prescribed by the treating doctor.
The investigating team is also looking into the details of blood bags being used by the racketeers. As blood bags are manufactured by only a few companies, the team is making an attempt to track the manufacturing details of the blood bags seized from the two blood banks.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics