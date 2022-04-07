Dress code for lawyers: Bar Council of India constitutes five-member committee
The Bar Council of India has constituted a five-member committee to decide on the issue of dress code for lawyers.
Advocate Ashok Pandey of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court in July 2021, questioning the existing dress code for lawyers.
On Thursday, Pandey received a counter-affidavit filed by the Bar Council of India on his petition.
In the affidavit, Srimanto Sen, secretary, BCI, informed about the regulatory body’s decision to constitute a five-member committee to decide the issue.
The Bar Council of India is the highest regulatory body of lawyers across the country.
“The petitioner has stated that the band is a symbol of Christianity and should be discontinued. As per his statement, non-Christians cannot be compelled to wear it. He has questioned wearing of the coat and gown too,” Srimanto Sen said in the letter.
“At the time of framing the rules and neither today till date has it been given this kind of interpretation,” Sen added.
“The issue requires detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including senior members of the Bar and the judiciary, before the issue can be decided,” Sen said.
“Therefore, the Hon’ble chairman, Bar Council of India, is authorized to constitute a five-member committee to have detailed deliberations and furnish its report to the Council,” said Sen.
In his petition, Pandey had stated that the prescribed dress code of lawyers was unreasonable and violates the fundamental rights of lawyers.
Pandey has also sought quashing of the circular framed by the high court administration that mandates wearing of black robes during hearings.
-
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
-
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
-
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
-
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
