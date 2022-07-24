Drive against ticketless travellers: Conductors barred from using smartphones after being caught using an app to alert others
City bus conductors on the Rajajipuram-Dewa route will not be allowed to use smartphones as punishment after one of them was recently caught alerting others about the surprise checking to nab the ticketless travellers.
Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) caught the erring bus conductor when they set up a surprise checkpoint against revenue loss via ticketless travellers.
The unique punishment comes after one of the conductors was caught alerting others about the surprise checking regarding ticketless travellers via a group “Signal Private Messenger” app. The contractual conductors used this group and circulated the location of route checking teams. Therefore, when the first bus was checked, the entire group of conductors learned about it and became alert.
The matter came to light when during a surprise check of bus number UP32PN 6603, the team found four ticketless travellers. When the cell phone of the contractual conductor Shubham Kumar was examined, it was discovered he had alerted others about the checking.
“The chat messages revealed that the location of the checking teams had been leaked several times in the past. As screenshots of the chat were received, several other conductors, who were members of the group and interacted via chats on the group, were debarred from duty. More screening is going on,” said the official order of the senior centre in charge, Dubagga depot. The order was issued on July 22.
“In case any conductor was found using smartphone on this route, till further order, action will be taken immediately. Also, if other conductors are also found doing the same on other routes, the same procedure will be followed,” said the order.
Ticketless travel results in revenue loss for the transport company, whether the conductor keeps the fare or does not charge in both situations, it’s a revenue loss, said a senior official.
RRTS work restricted in Ghaziabad, Meerut till Kanwar Yatra gets over
Major civil construction work for the Regional Rapid Transit System project has been halted on Delhi-Meerut Road, between Ghaziabad and Meerut. The 82-kilometre long RRTS project spans Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and is being developed at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. The project comprises a 12-km underground section, while the rest of is elevated on pillars, being constructed on the median of Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Woman given admission, not guided through process: Safdarjung inquiry
New Delhi: A woman who gave birth on a pavement outside Safdarjung Hospital was offered admission by the doctors on duty but h22-year-old Poonam Singh, who delivered a baby girl on a pavement outside the hospital on July 19'sfamily was not properly guided through the procedure, an inquiry into the incident has found, according to doctors privy to the report. A video of the incident started doing the rounds on social media, which prompted the Union health ministry to set up a fact-finding committee.
Two members of interstate chain-snatching gang arrested from Delhi
Two members of an alleged interstate gold chain snatching gang have been arrested from Delhi. The perpetrators are said to have been active in Gurugram since September last year, and are allegedly involved in more than two dozen snatching incidents, police said on Saturday. Mohan (24) and Anit (27) were apprehended on July 16 and July 18 respectively and were taken on police remand till Saturday.
MCD initiates work on theme park to mark 75 years of independence, facility to be ready by next Republic day
New Delhi: Work on the theme park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg showcasing waste to art, the foundation stone of which was laid by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday, will be completed before next year's Republic Day. Municipal authorities should create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and create adequate parking space for the visitors, Saxena said on Saturday.
Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer
A man, along with two of Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar's associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother's killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Rohit's younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit.
