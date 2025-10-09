Drone thief rumours: Two more arrested for man’s lynching in Rae Bareli village

LUCKNOW Two more villagers were arrested on Thursday in connection with the lynching of a 38-year-old mentally unstable Dalit man on suspicion of being a drone thief in a Rae Bareli village under Unchahar police station limits, said police officials. So far, 11 people have been arrested in the matter with five held immediately after the incident and four others arrested on Monday. (Pic for representation)

“Shivam Agrahri and Hemant Kumar Maurya have been arrested in the mob lynching case after their involvement was found in the matter. A team led by circle officer of Dalmau is trying to identify others involved in the case and more arrests are likely in the matter,” stated SP (Rae Bareli) Yashveer Singh in an official release.

The SP also informed that the accused will face action under the National Security Act (NSA) and Gangsters Act. He warned that action will also be taken against those who spread misinformation on social media.

Moreover, Unchahar police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar was removed from the post for being unable to avert such an incident despite an alert being issued related to the rumours of drone thieves across rural Uttar Pradesh while three other policemen were also suspended.

Another police official stated that the deceased Hari Om, a resident of Tarwawati ka Purwa of Fathepur district, adjoining Rae Bareli, was traveling to his in-laws’ house on foot when he was attacked and killed by a mob in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar police station area. He said the incident occurred on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night.

Hari Om’s wife, who works as a contractual employee in a bank, was living with her parents due to strained relations with her husband. The mob attacked him on suspicion of being a drone thief, though Hari Om was mentally unstable. The have registered a case against six individuals under BNS Section 105 for culpable homicide as well as appropriate section of SC/ST Act for atrocities against Dalits.

Notably, the fear of ‘drone thieves’ has significantly impacted daily life in rural UP. Villagers are staying awake at night, keeping watch for potential threats, while others have installed terrace lights to ‘scare off suspected drones’. Despite the widespread fear, there is no conclusive evidence linking drones to thefts but the state police have taken steps to address the situation, including maintaining a drone register and banning unauthorised night flights.