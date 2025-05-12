Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: Revenue shoots up more than four times in five years

Earnings of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) have continued to grow year after year despite tourist fees not being changed in two years. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

With two months remaining in the current tourism season (2024–25), Dudhwa has already earned over ₹1.48 crore within six months, according to data shared by the state government.

During the 2020-21 tourism season, a total of 20,781 tourists visited DTR and it earned ₹35,07,201. This despite DTR being closed in May and June due to the pandemic. In the following tourism season - 2021-22 - a total of 23,188 tourists visited and the income of the tiger reserve increased to ₹54,15,070. In the tourism season 2022-23, a total of 28,347 tourists visited DTR and it earned ₹1,45,16,127.

Backed by improved law and order, infrastructure, and amenities, DTR has become a top eco-tourism choice—achieving record revenue growth without any fee hike, thanks to upgraded facilities.

Between November and April of the 2024–25 tourism season alone, DTR welcomed 44,070 Indian and 574 foreign tourists. Early in the season, it was announced that tourism fees will not increase this year. Instead, efforts were made to improve services, ranging from jungle safaris and lodging, to cleanliness and overall visitor experience.

DTR deputy director Ranga Raju T, said that tourist amenities are being developed with a focus on the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, ensuring a memorable and welcoming experience for every visitor.