Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: Revenue shoots up more than four times in five years

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 12, 2025 09:24 PM IST

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's earnings soared to ₹1.48 crore in six months, with no fee hikes, thanks to improved facilities and increased tourism.

Earnings of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) have continued to grow year after year despite tourist fees not being changed in two years.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

With two months remaining in the current tourism season (2024–25), Dudhwa has already earned over 1.48 crore within six months, according to data shared by the state government.

During the 2020-21 tourism season, a total of 20,781 tourists visited DTR and it earned 35,07,201. This despite DTR being closed in May and June due to the pandemic. In the following tourism season - 2021-22 - a total of 23,188 tourists visited and the income of the tiger reserve increased to 54,15,070. In the tourism season 2022-23, a total of 28,347 tourists visited DTR and it earned 1,45,16,127.

Backed by improved law and order, infrastructure, and amenities, DTR has become a top eco-tourism choice—achieving record revenue growth without any fee hike, thanks to upgraded facilities.

Between November and April of the 2024–25 tourism season alone, DTR welcomed 44,070 Indian and 574 foreign tourists. Early in the season, it was announced that tourism fees will not increase this year. Instead, efforts were made to improve services, ranging from jungle safaris and lodging, to cleanliness and overall visitor experience.

DTR deputy director Ranga Raju T, said that tourist amenities are being developed with a focus on the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, ensuring a memorable and welcoming experience for every visitor.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: Revenue shoots up more than four times in five years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On