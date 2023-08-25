News / Cities / Lucknow News / Shaktism: a solo art effort now on show in Lucknow

Shaktism: a solo art effort now on show in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 25, 2023 09:58 PM IST

The artist has explored various media like silkscreen, digital art, painting, collage, sculpture, video art and terracota etc.

Durga Kainthola of Delhi has put up a solo exhibition of her work themed Shaktism here at Kala Srot art gallery. In this exhibition, she has displayed 21 works on the Shakti series. She explored various media like silkscreen, digital art, painting, collage, sculpture, video art and terracota etc. The exhibition which opened on Friday, will end on August 30.

Durga Kainthola, an artist from Delhi (HT Photo)
Durga Kainthola, an artist from Delhi (HT Photo)

“My works are layered with various techniques on multifarious surfaces, taking the subject and its content as the driving force. The juxtaposition of the current with the past, fusing traditional with technological advances, is the essence of my practice. My inspirations find their roots throughout the world in varied sources, contemporary culture stemming from a history of tradition, and inspiration seeping into my work from all facets of life, especially popular imagery,” she said.

Durga Kainthola who lives and works in New Delhi said, “It was a pleasure to showcase my artwork here in Lucknow. The response from the people was overwhelming. I seem to relish a hybrid mix of styles - ranging from impressionist to surrealist, classical to folk, digital to collage, and modern to the style of Indian miniatures. The colours range from vibrant to subdued,” she said.

