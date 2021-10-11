Durga Puja in Lucknow: Honouring Covid warriors, invoking divinity

From honouring Covid warriors to invoking divnity and laying stress on equality for all, the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations in Lucknow are seeing a variety of themes, some poignant, some full of tradition and others showcasing innovation or the craftsmanship of artisans.

For instance, in a reflection of the Covid times, Bondhu Mahal has set up homage points at Rajendra Singh Park in Indira Nagar’s B Block in Lucknow to enable visitors to pay tributes to those who passed away due to Covid.

“We are putting up at least a dozen homage points with photos of the people who died because of Covid. People are coming and paying their respects,” said Manoj Bhadra, president of Bondhu Mahal Durga Puja committee.

Sushanto Ghosh, secretary, Bondhu Mahal, said, “We will also honour Covid warriors, the neglected Asha bahus, who fought a relentless battle in villages.”

Also, they will honour primary teachers, who imparted education to students in villages and dealt with the challenges of online classes. This event will be held on October 13, Ghosh said. Bondhu Mahal Durga Puja committee is organising the Durga Puja for the ninth year.

“The pandemic has put a financial strain on the committee, as we can’t collect donations effectively. The businessmen and shopkeepers who were generously donating are unable to contribute as their businesses are not flourishing. We have spent our other deposits to arrange this year’s puja,” Bhadra said.

Festival of equality at Kali Badi

The management of the 158-year-old Kali Badi temple at Ghasiyari Mandi in Lucknow feels the financial strain caused by the pandemic is gradually easing. The temple management is following the Covid-19 protocols.

“We are adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. This is a festival of equality so everyone is on the same platform worshipping Maa Durga. Naturally, there are limitations posed due to Covid-19 and not many people can converge at one place,” said Abhijit Sarkar, president of Kali Badi Trust.

Sahara Estate pandal replica of Delhi’s Ramakrishna Math

Sahara Estate, Jankipuram, that has been organising Durga Puja for the last 27 years has set up a massive pandal, which is a replica of New Delhi’s Ramakrishna Math.

“The entire structure has been created by a team from Medinipur district of West Bengal in a span of 20 days,” said Saurav Bandyopadhyay, Sahara Estate, Jankipuram. However, there will be no bhog distribution among the masses as per the government protocols, he said.

Invoking the divine to defeat corona

“We are maintaining Covid protocols at our Durga Puja pandal. We are sanitising consistently,” said Nihar Ranjan Dey of the Cantonment Puja and Sewa Samity which has been organising Durga Puja since 1952. They have come up with a tagline to promote Covid-19 precautions: “Mahishasur mardini bani karona sur mardini” (The Goddess has become the slayer of the coronavirus disease).

Sanskritiki Sammilani shifts venue

Sanskritiki Sammilani, which has conducted Durga Puja rituals, at Shivaji Park, Indira Nagar, Lucknow, for the last 26 years, will do the worship at Kali Mandir, Manas Vihar, this time. “We are taking all necessary precautions and following the norms and regulations as per the government,” said Joy Chatterjee, secretary of the Sanskritiki Sammilani.

Private celebrations at RDSO

The Durga Puja Samiti, RDSO, has kept Durga Puja celebrations private this year. They’ll be organising the puja for the 53rd year. “We’ll be arranging a low-budget puja only for members due to Covid-19 pandemic. Hopefully, next year we’ll be organising an event available to all the devotees,” said Tirtho Sengupta of RDSO Puja Samiti,.

“The members of our committee are based both in India and foreign nations. They always help us in financing the puja and the administration is also cooperative,” added Sengupta.