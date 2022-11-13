Each district to have dedicated dengue hosp in U.P.: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Each district should have a dedicated dengue hospital, just like dedicated Covid facilities. Such dengue hospitals should be equipped with all testing and treatment facilities, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level review meeting on Saturday.

In the meeting, the CM said dengue cases had gone up in the past few weeks along with other infectious diseases. He asked the officials to set up dedicated hospitals in every district to prevent the mosquito-borne disease, said a press statement from the state government.

The CM stressed on intensifying surveillance and taking the help of accredited social health activists (ASHA) to conduct door-to-door screening, the press statement said.

“Just as dedicated Covid hospitals, dedicated dengue hospitals should be operational in each district. Facilities for platelet and dengue testing should be available in every district,” the chief minister said.

There should be availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations and suitable arrangements for treatment, he said.

Yogi also said that all ministers should remain in the field, adding that it should be ensured that every patient who arrived in hospital was given a bed and received proper and timely treatment.

The CM said health, urban development, panchayati raj and information departments should launch a comprehensive awareness campaign so that people could get accurate information regarding the causes, symptoms and prevention of dengue.

He directed officials to increase number of isolation beds in hospitals depending on the need. He also told the urban development and panchayati raj departments to ensure cleanliness and fogging across the state on a regular basis.