 Earth Day Summit today: Policymakers, environmentalists, scribes to brainstorm sustainability strategies
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Earth Day Summit today: Policymakers, environmentalists, scribes to brainstorm sustainability strategies

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 22, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The summit will witness the participation of environmentalists, policymakers, academicians, Padma Shri awardees and journalists from over 50 districts of the state, who will discuss ideas and strategies for environmental sustainability.

Greater Sharda Sahayak Vikas Pradhikari, a government agency under the state irrigation and water resources department, is organising a summit to mark Earth Day, at Gomti Nagar here on Monday. The summit, themed ‘Planet vs Plastic’, aims to “spotlight and catalyse significant environmental action and awareness across three pivotal themes: water (jal), forests (jungle), and land (zameen)”.

Reputed organisations such as Aga Khan Foundation, Action Aid, City Montessori School Society, WaterAid, William J Clinton Foundation, and Irrigation Association of India will also attend the summit.

It will feature four panel discussions led by a diverse group of panelists from various sectors.

Programme mentor Heera Lal, special secretary of the irrigation department, said, “Earth Day is celebrated to raise awareness for the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations. On April 22, we will celebrate the 54th Earth Day. Discussions will be geared towards empowering attendees with knowledge and tools to advocate for and implement sustainable practices in their communities.”

The day-long event in Lucknow will feature a lineup of esteemed keynote speakers such as Deepak Kumar (additional chief secretary, Home and Finance), Heera Lal, Padma Shri recipient Sudha Singh, Asad Umar (director of WASH), Aga Khan Foundation, Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, (president of City Montessori School Society), Sandeep Chachra, (executive director of ActionAid India) and Rajiv Yadav (additional commissioner, Greater Sharda).

Besides, a district-level workshop will also be organised in 55 local offices of Greater Sharda.

