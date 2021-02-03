E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target

The Uttar Pradesh government held an e-cabinet training for ministers and senior officers on Tuesday to make state cabinet proceedings paperless, while efforts have begun for presentation of a paperless budget for the year 2021-2022, inspired by the Central government’s tabling of a paperless budget on February 1.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the e-training session at his official residence in Lucknow, asked for more such training sessions for ministers. He also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18. He said training sessions should also be organised for legislators on the use of tablets.

Those aware of the developments, said about 60 ministers and officers attended the e-training session and added that more intensive training sessions will be organised for ministers at their offices and residences to ensure that future meetings of the state cabinet were held through the e-cabinet system.

Yogi said ministers should also be educated about the use of security features of the e-cabinet system. He said people would be able to see a new UP, belonging to a new India, if all the ministers and MLAs were conversant with modern technology.

He said the use of E-PoS (electronic point of sale) units in the public distribution system had led to a saving of ₹2,500 crore in the past two years in the state.

He said the e-cabinet move would help in implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of minimum government and maximum governance through e-governance.

Secretary to chief minister Alok Kumar made a presentation on the e-cabinet system at the training session.

“We can provide necessary infrastructure for the same if a decision to present a paperless budget is taken. Changes may, however, be needed in rules,” said another officer.

Principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey said the state assembly was already implementing e-vidhan and members were allowed to attend the proceedings of the monsoon session virtually. “We are yet to get any indication about the presentation of a paperless budget,” said Dubey.

The state government had decided to implement the e-office system in its 20 major departments in the state secretariat in 2017. It decided to extend the system to 73 remaining departments on April 1, 2018. Although efforts have been made to train the staff and take the e-office programme to grassroots level, the complete implementation of e-office system is yet to be achieved.