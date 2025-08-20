ECI announces schedule for revision of voter list in UP’s Mau assembly seat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for special summary revision of the electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh’s Mau assembly constituency. The revision of the electoral rolls has set the ball rolling for the by-poll in Mau constituency that was declared vacant on May 31. (For Representation)

The revision of the electoral rolls has set the ball rolling for the by-poll in Mau constituency that was declared vacant on May 31. The date for the by-poll is likely to be announced in October after the voter list revision campaign concludes in September end.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari after a special court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case.

According to the schedule released by the ECI, the earlier voter list will be published on September 2. The poll panel has invited claims and objections from the voters from September 2 to 17. The claims and objection will be disposed of on September 25. The final electoral rolls for the constituency will be published on September 30.

Abbas is the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died last year. The Special MP/MLA court had convicted and sentenced Ansari to two years’ imprisonment each under IPC sections 189 and 153-A, one year under section 506 and six months imprisonment under section 171-F. The court ordered that all the sentences will run simultaneously.

According to a notification issued by the UP legislative assembly on June 1, Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari is disqualified from May 31, 2025 as per Election Commission of India letter no. 509/Gen/2015/RCC, dated 13.10.2015 and order dated July 10, 2013 passed by the Supreme Court.