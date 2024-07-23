ED grills YouTuber Elvish Yadav for 7 hours in money laundering case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was questioned for nearly seven hours by officials of Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday about his alleged links with snake charmers and other people who allegedly made him available snakes and snake venom and related financial transactions, said senior ED officials. The ED had summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav at its Lucknow office for questioning in connection with the money laundering case. (HT photo)

The ED had summoned him at its Lucknow office for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to the snake venom/rave party case registered against him by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district police.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act in the snake venom incident considering the significant amount of money involved in the racket in May this year.

Earlier, Yadav was arrested on March 17 and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He, however, was granted bail by a local court five days later. A senior ED official confirmed that Yadav visited the Lucknow office on Tuesday where he was questioned for over seven hours.

He said the ED officials, however, were not satisfied with his replies and were likely to question him further after collecting more details about snake charmers and others. He said Elvish Yadav’s close associate and Haryana singer Rahul Yadav, who is popular as Fazilpuriya, was questioned for multiple hours at ED Lucknow office on July 8.

He said Fazilpuriya was questioned about the use of snake in one of his popular songs. Besides, Elvish Yadav’s other aides Ishwar Yadav and Vinay Yadav were also questioned in the matter in the past.

On April 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet under the Wildlife Conservation Act against Yadav and seven others in connection with the case, almost six months after the FIR was registered. The chargesheet describes how snakes were smuggled and how their venom was used at the parties.

While Yadav had refuted the charges against him as “baseless and fake”, police later dropped charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him, stating that it was a “mistake” on their part.