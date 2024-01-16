close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / ED likely to confiscate more properties of Prajapati’s kin

ED likely to confiscate more properties of Prajapati’s kin

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Six flats in Mumbai’s Malad and Borivali worth ₹15 crore were found in the name of the former minister’s two sons and their wives, say officials

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow unit, is likely to confiscate more properties worth 15 crore of jailed former minister Gayatri Prajapati’s family members in Mumbai, in connection with the disproportionate assets case lodged against him, said officials here on Tuesday.

ED teams searched these properties on Monday and further process to confiscate had been initiated. (Pic for representation)
ED teams searched these properties on Monday and further process to confiscate had been initiated. (Pic for representation)

A senior ED official confirmed that six flats in Mumbai’s Malad and Borivali worth 15 crore were found in the name of the former minister’s two sons Anurag and Anil Prajapati and their wives. Four of these were in Crescent Society in Malad while two flats were in Balaji Society in Borivali.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ED teams searched these properties on Monday and further process to confiscate had been initiated.

The agency had so far attached properties worth 60 crore of the former minister. These were confiscated in the form of flats, plots and commercial complexes in Amethi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi. The ED registered the DA case against him on January 15, 2021 based on findings that surfaced during searches conducted at seven locations of the former minister, his family members and aides in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi on December 30, 2020.

Prajapati was the mining minister during Samajwadi Party government between 2012 and 2017. He is in jail since March 2017, after a woman lodged an FIR of gangrape and sexual harassment against him and his associates in 2016 at Gautampalli police station of Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On