ED likely to confiscate more properties of Prajapati’s kin

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow unit, is likely to confiscate more properties worth ₹15 crore of jailed former minister Gayatri Prajapati’s family members in Mumbai, in connection with the disproportionate assets case lodged against him, said officials here on Tuesday. ED teams searched these properties on Monday and further process to confiscate had been initiated. (Pic for representation)

A senior ED official confirmed that six flats in Mumbai’s Malad and Borivali worth ₹15 crore were found in the name of the former minister’s two sons Anurag and Anil Prajapati and their wives. Four of these were in Crescent Society in Malad while two flats were in Balaji Society in Borivali.

The agency had so far attached properties worth ₹60 crore of the former minister. These were confiscated in the form of flats, plots and commercial complexes in Amethi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi. The ED registered the DA case against him on January 15, 2021 based on findings that surfaced during searches conducted at seven locations of the former minister, his family members and aides in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi on December 30, 2020.

Prajapati was the mining minister during Samajwadi Party government between 2012 and 2017. He is in jail since March 2017, after a woman lodged an FIR of gangrape and sexual harassment against him and his associates in 2016 at Gautampalli police station of Lucknow.