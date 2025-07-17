ED searches 12 locations in UP, two in Mumbai in religious conversion case

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a comprehensive search operation in connection with Chhangur Baba religious conversion case in Balrampur. Searches were conducted at 14 locations, including 12 in Balrampur and two in Mumbai. The searches resulted in the recovery of large quantities of land documents, luxury vehicles, gold and unaccounted cash. (Pic for representation)

The operation also targeted Shahzad Sheikh’s location in Mumbai, as over ₹1 crore was transferred from bank accounts of Chhangur Baba and his associates to Sheikh’s account.

The searches resulted in the recovery of large quantities of land documents, luxury vehicles, gold and unaccounted cash. The alleged kingpin. Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, 78, is accused of accumulating vast wealth under the guise of religious faith, with disclosures of properties worth crores of rupees.

A senior ED official said the searches began early on Thursday morning at 14 locations linked to Chhangur Baba and his accomplices. Among the premises searched, 12 were in Uttar Pradesh’s Utraula (Balrampur) and two in Mumbai.

“The locations in Utraula were already searched by the UP ATS that is investigating the religious conversion case and had shared details with the ED. The searches in Mumbai are more important for us as it could reveal the network involved in money laundering,” he said, adding: “The two locations at Bandra East and Mahim West in Mumbai owned by Shahzad Sheikh were searched, during which land documents, luxury vehicles, gold and unaccounted cash were recovered.”

Chhangur Baba and his aide Neetu alias ‘Nasreen’ were arrested by the UP ATS on July 5. Both of them, along with Chhangur Baba’s son, were allegedly part of an organized network involved in the religious conversion of Hindus and other non-Muslims to Islam.

The ED registered a case under appropriate sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Chhangur Baba and his associates taking cognizance of UP ATS report for alleged transactions of over ₹106 crore in 40 bank accounts opened in the names of different people and organisations floated by them.