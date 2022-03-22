Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Efficient food preservation techniques, technology need of the hour: AU VC
Allahabad University (AU) VC Prof Sangita Srivastava said upscaling of food preservation can play a significant role in ensuring food and nutrition security
Inaugural session of the workshop underway at AU on Tuesday . (HT photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Allahabad University (AU) vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava on Tuesday said that efficient food preservation techniques and technology were the need of the hour to minimise wastage of food and pointed out that it had an important element of cost efficiency also associated with it.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a two-week workshop on “Capacity Building of Students in Food Preservation” in the department of family and community sciences of AU, Prof Srivastava also emphasised translational issues and the importance of proper marketing of the products.

“Upscaling of food preservation can play a significant role in ensuring food and nutrition security,” she maintained.

Deputy director (Prayagraj), food processing and horticulture department, Pankaj Shukla, informed the participants regarding various government schemes and subsidies provided in the field of fruit preservation to start their startups at different levels.

Dean (research and development) Prof SI Rizvi, head of the family and community science (home science) department Neetu Mishra and in-charge of government food processing training centre, Prayagraj, VP Srivastava along with heads and directors of different departments of faculty of science were also present on this occasion.

The workshop began with a welcome address by the convener Priya Keshari, assistant professor, department of family and community sciences.

