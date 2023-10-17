Efforts begin for term insurance to all U.P. govt primary, upper primary staff

Efforts have begun to provide group term insurance cover to all teachers employed at government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state after April 1, 2014. Over 2 lakh teachers out of the total over 4.5 lakh teaching in over 1.5 lakh government-run primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) are not covered under group insurance scheme despite deductions from their salary for it every month till September 2022. A teacher taking class in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

U.P. Basic Education Council secretary Pratap Singh Baghel wrote a letter to the special secretary (basic education), U.P., on October 12. He has sought permission to provide the benefit of term insurance cover to them through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, says there will be no need for teachers to undergo any medical examination and claims will be available only in case of untimely death of the teachers and staff covered under it. No maturity or interest amount will be payable to teachers under it.

The LIC of India had discontinued its group life insurance policy numbers 4,521 and 1,16,846 of teachers and non-teaching staff respectively on March 31, 2014.

Despite not getting the benefit of insurance, teachers and employees appointed after April 1, 2014 had been getting their salaries only after deduction for the insurance cover for the last over eight years till September 2022.

Every month, ₹87 was deducted from the account of each teacher, ₹83 from the account of non-teaching staff and ₹41 from every class IV employee of these schools functioning under the UP Basic Education Council across the state as premium for insurance till September 2022. The affected teachers had protested the unnecessary cut every month from their salaries for quite some time till it stopped.

