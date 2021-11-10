Efforts to be made to get Bateshwar fair listed in state calendar: BJP leader

Agra Former minister, ex-MLA from Bah constituency of Agra and BJP leader Raja Aridaman Singh has assured to make efforts to get the renowned Bateshwar Mela listed in the state calendar of annual fairs.

The proposal was forwarded by Agra divisional commissioner years ago but despite being a popular cattle fair organised on the banks of river Yamuna, Bateshwar fair awaits listing in the state calendar.

Bateshwar, 70 km from Agra, is the ancestral village of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is also known for its heritage value: there are a number of Shiva temples – once believed to be 101. Near Bateshwar is a site related to Jain Tirthankar Neminath at Shoripur besides attractions like Chambal Safari and Crocodile Farm in river Chambal flowing through the area.

Raja Aridaman Singh was at Bateshwar fair on Monday evening and inaugurated the horse show organised as part of the fair. President of Zila Panchayat Manju Bhadoria and former MLA Dr Rajendra Singh were also present.

“Bateshwar Mela deserves to be listed as an event in state calendar of fairs. Efforts would be made to get the declaration at the earliest. The fair could not be organised in 2020 due to the pandemic but was organised this year, although on a limited scale,” he said.

The highlight of the evening was horse show and horse race organised by Zila Panchayat, Agra. A quality horse Hero won after getting past another horse Badal in straight race. Chief guest Raja Aridaman Singh and Zila Panchayat president Manju Bhadoria gave away prizes to winners in the horse show.

Tourism bodies have been pressing the demand to improve infrastructure in and around the religious spot of Bateshwar. This year on Diwali, the temples at Bateshwar was illuminated at night. Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath has also promised different schemes for the region.