Efforts will be made to address principals’ issues: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said principals play a pivotal role in giving new direction to the quality of education, inculcation of values, and holistic development of students. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurating the principals’ conference in Lucknow on September 12. (Sourced)

He further said they do not merely discharge administrative duties within the school; they also play a significant role in shaping students’ personalities and laying the foundation for their bright future.

Maurya expressed these views while addressing a state-level conference and seminar on educational advancement organised by the Uttar Pradesh Principals’ Council in Lucknow. He remarked that principals impart the kind of education, guidance, and values to the current generation that ensure India and UP continue to progress across all sectors.

Welcoming the principals gathered from across the state, he noted that the guidance and experience of these key representatives of the education sector are invaluable in further improving the state’s education system.

Maurya said under the ‘double-engine’ government, extensive reforms and development work are being undertaken in every sector, including education, in Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government is working with an unwavering commitment to expand quality and modern education, encourage innovation, and build a bright future for students. Efforts are also being made to resolve practical challenges in the education sector on a priority basis,” the deputy CM said.

He further said that during a recent meeting in the Legislative Council—attended by members representing the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies and officials from relevant departments—discussions covered various issues related to basic, secondary, higher, and technical education.

Acknowledging the issues raised by the Principals’ Council, Maurya assured that matters concerning the honour and dignity of principals would be treated with seriousness. He said efforts would be made to resolve issues raised in the council’s memorandum, including matters related to electricity supply in schools.

The deputy CM noted that teachers have benefited from the medical facilities provided by the government. Similarly, significant efforts are being made to improve infrastructure facilities in aided schools through ‘Project Alankar’.