Eid festivities amid pandemic

This is second year in a row that devotees have observed Ramzan under pandemic and will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr amid lockdown in their homes. Last year, was a complete lockdown while this year we are in a ‘Corona Curfew’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Muslims will be offering prayers indoors and celebrating it with family members while connecting with others on phone and virtually.

Corporate professional MA Khan shares that last year, though it was a lockdown, he did observe namaz at iconic Nanpara mosque in small groups but this time prayers will all happen at home only.

“People are wary on meeting each other. Some delicacies will be prepared but no socialising. Last year, we packed them and sent to our friends and relatives but this year we won’t do that also. Yes, ‘zakat’ portion has been exceeded and a lot of people are doing the same.”

Talking about how things are going to be for her this Eid, researcher and social worker, Prof Qamar Rahman said, “I have lost a nephew to Covid so what celebrations in such times! But still, Eid is all about ‘fitrah’ (charity given on Eid) so it’s ‘wajib’ (mandatory) on all. I along with my foundation members have been doing our bit since Ramzan and provided best we could from distributing food items to money on Eid.”

Shia PG Degree College lecturer and patron of art-culture Masood Abdullah said that it’s a tough time, but tradition has to go on.

“We will have a simple affair with namaz at our campus Seesh Mahal where 60-odd people live together including tenants. Thereafter, sewain, biryani, kebabs will be prepared for us, specially to give to close relatives who are in grief and are not celebrating due to loss of family member,” he said.

Known designer Asma Hussain says it’s difficult to celebrate with so much sadness around. “Celebration this Eid will be only for the purpose to observe as currently we are living in a tough phase where everything is too gloomy. So, no reason to celebrate as we lost close ones, we need to prayer and offer best of help to all in need,” she said.

According to fashion designer Umair Zafar the best way to observe Eid is to be with people who need your support in the best of your capacity. “See, as per tradition rituals will happen, some ‘pakwans’ will be made and a video conferencing with family members and friends will take place. But right now need is to help people which we are doing but can’t share about it!”

Wazda Arora, owner Quiff Salon, said, “We should all be together and face the challenges as we have to come out of it that will be Eid for me and my family. Faced very tough situations last month now just want all to be well from this Eid onwards.” She looks at the brighter side of things and prays things to get better for all soon.