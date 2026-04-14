Eight cadets from UP Sainik School shine in NDA 156th merit list

Eight cadets from UP Sainik School, Lucknow have secured positions in the all India merit list for the final results of the 156th NDA course, recently declared by UPSC. det Udita Pushkarna (SOURCED)

Among them, Cadet Shachi Yadav secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 32, while Cadet Udita Pushkarna achieved an AIR of 54, as stated in an official communication from the school.

Cadet Udita Pushkarna expressed that joining the institution had truly fulfilled its purpose for her. She said she was deeply grateful for the exceptional guidance, support, and encouragement provided by the officers and faculty members, who worked tirelessly to shape their personalities and instill confidence and self-esteem.

Cadet Shaurya Pratap Singh was equally delighted with the final result. He said that the day marked a turning point in his life and credited his institution for his success. Shaurya added that he is now set to begin a new journey, one that will be filled with significant challenges as well as exciting opportunities.

School principal Col Seema Mishra congratulated the achievers and said that it is a matter of pride for the pioneering institution, as the number of NDA selections from the school has increased significantly over the past few years..

Other successful candidates include: Cadet Shachi Yadav (AIR 32), Cadet Udita Pushkarna (AIR 54), Cadet Anmol Deshwal (AIR 219), Cadet Siddharth Kumar (AIR 227), Cadet Shaurya Pratap Singh (AIR 264), Cadet Yash Sahu (AIR 310), Cadet Priyanshu Kulshresth (AIR 358), and Cadet Arun Kumar (AIR 389).