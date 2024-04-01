Eight held for ‘illegal conversion’ in U.P.’s Kaushambi

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in illegal conversion. As per reports, Saini police raided the house of one Bhola Maurya in Kesaria village following a complaint received by a local Nandu Saroj. The incident took place in in Kesaria village of Kaushambi district. (For Representation)

Dozens of people were found involved in prayers and ‘healing’ at the house after being lured of cure for their illnesses and even on the pretext of jobs and cash. The arrested accused are Rahul Kumar, Lav Prasad Maurya, Suraj Kushwaha, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Sonkar, Rahul, Hari Prasad and Satish Kumar Maurya.

An FIR was lodged against nine named and one unidentified person on the complaint of Nandu Saroj. The arrested persons were sent to jail, said SHO, Saini police station, Jaichandra Sharma. He said kingpin Bhola Maurya was still at large.

In his complaint, Nandlal aka Nandu Saroj said he was unwell for some time. Some time back he met one Satyapal who told him that he would be cured and even get more benefits in future if he underwent conversion.

Nandu was then taken to the house of Bhola Maurya where people in large numbers were allegedly being converted. “Preliminary probe indicated that Bhola was receiving funds for running the illegal conversion racket. Those involved in funding will also be traced, the SHO added.