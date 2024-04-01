 Eight held for ‘illegal conversion’ in U.P.’s Kaushambi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Eight held for ‘illegal conversion’ in U.P.’s Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 02, 2024 05:04 AM IST

8 arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegal conversion at a house in Kaushambi district. Accused lured people with promises of healing, jobs, and cash.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Monday arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in illegal conversion. As per reports, Saini police raided the house of one Bhola Maurya in Kesaria village following a complaint received by a local Nandu Saroj.

The incident took place in in Kesaria village of Kaushambi district. (For Representation)
The incident took place in in Kesaria village of Kaushambi district. (For Representation)

Dozens of people were found involved in prayers and ‘healing’ at the house after being lured of cure for their illnesses and even on the pretext of jobs and cash. The arrested accused are Rahul Kumar, Lav Prasad Maurya, Suraj Kushwaha, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Sonkar, Rahul, Hari Prasad and Satish Kumar Maurya.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An FIR was lodged against nine named and one unidentified person on the complaint of Nandu Saroj. The arrested persons were sent to jail, said SHO, Saini police station, Jaichandra Sharma. He said kingpin Bhola Maurya was still at large.

In his complaint, Nandlal aka Nandu Saroj said he was unwell for some time. Some time back he met one Satyapal who told him that he would be cured and even get more benefits in future if he underwent conversion.

Nandu was then taken to the house of Bhola Maurya where people in large numbers were allegedly being converted. “Preliminary probe indicated that Bhola was receiving funds for running the illegal conversion racket. Those involved in funding will also be traced, the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Eight held for ‘illegal conversion’ in U.P.’s Kaushambi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On