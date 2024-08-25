Elaborate security in Mathura, Vrindavan for Janmashtami

Agra Elaborate security arrangements are being made for Janmashtami in Mathura and Vrindavan. The main venue at Sri Krishna Janmasthan is divided into three zones and 17 sectors where the festival will be be celebrated on Monday. Similar arrangements are being made in Vrindavan where Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 27. The twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan were flooded by devotees. Crossings were decorated and temples were illuminated in advance. (Pic for representation)

‘Elaborate security arrangements are being made in Mathura and Vrindavan for two and three day Janmashtami celebrations . Devotees are turning up in large numbers. Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is divided in three zones and 17 sectors,” informed Shailesh Pandey, senior superintendent of police, Mathura.

“Adequate force has been deployed and special arrangements parking made for devotees. Traffic is being diverted to avoid congestion and at the temple, one way route is operatiopnal . Devotees are entering the temple by one gate and moving in queue before going out of another gate,” he said.

“ The Focus is on avoiding assembling of crowd and devotees have been told to move without stopping in queue,” he said.

In view of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Sunday, special arrangements were made in Dampere Nagar where he was to attend an event at Panchjanya auditorium. The CM was scheduled to have ‘darshan’ at Sri Krishna Janmsthan on Monday morning after staying the night on Sunday.

The twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan were flooded by devotees. Crossings were decorated and temples were illuminated in advance.

Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust, informed that ‘darshan’ of Thakurji (Lord Krishna) would be open from 5.30 am on Monday with beating of ‘nagada’ (drum) to mark Mangla Aarti.

“From 8 am onwards ‘Divya Panchamrat Abhishek’ will be conducted and grand ‘pushpanjali’ (flowering) will take place at 9 am on Monday, the day Janmashtami will be celebrated at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi,” he said.

“ The main event, ‘Janma-mahabhishek’ will begin at 11 pm on Monday night with prayer to ‘Sri Ganesh – Navgrah’ at Bhagwat temple of Krishna Janmasthan and birth of the Lord will be celebrated exactly at 12 midnight. ‘Maha- Aarti will continue till 12.10 am of Tuesday. The ‘Shrangar Aarti’ after birth will continue till 12.50 and devotees will be allowed entry till 1.30 am on Tuesday,” informed Kapil Sharma.

The event will culminate with ‘shayan aarti’ - (Prayers For Sleep) from 1.55 am to 2.00 am in the wee hours of Tuesday.