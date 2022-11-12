Electronics expo Elecrama to be held in February 2023

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry will showcase its cutting-edge technology at Elecrama, to be held from February 18 to 22, 2023, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Rohit Pathak, president, IEEMA, said, “Elecrama will pave the way for the country to achieve its ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy and Uttar Pradesh GDP to $1 trillion. However, we intend to actively involve and collaborate with players in new energy and new businesses by putting proactive efforts to chase the dream.

“We are expecting exhibitors and visitors from over 70 countries and 700+ international buyers. There will be international pavilions from Canada, France, Germany, Romania, Taiwan and UK. Furthermore, Elecrama will host a series of events and exhibitors under the marquee event viz. World Utility Summit, a focused buyers sellers meet to focus on business and sales.”

He said, “Through Elecrama we aim to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s strength to engage more deeply with the rest of the world. We will be focusing on connecting the equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to the key decision makers and end customers like utilities, EPCs, private power producers and adding our MSME units to global value chains

Hamza Arsiwala, president-elect, IEEMA said, “We believe that improving the financial and operational performances of UP’s distribution companies (Discoms) is the key to transforming UP’s electricity sector. IEEMA members can play an important role here by sharing experience of privatisation, providing technological solutions for decreasing AT&C losses.”

Vinamra Agarwal, chairman, IEEMA Northern Region, said, “UP is undergoing a paradigm change in the power sector that is propelling electricity as the dominant type of energy. As a key stakeholder, we believe we will contribute to enhancing the financial and operational performance of UP’s distribution businesses, thereby assisting in the transformation of the electric sector.”