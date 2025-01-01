Elephant to join rescue op for elusive tiger in Rehmankheda

An elephant will join the forest force on Thursday to assist in the rescue operation for the elusive tiger prowling in Rehmankheda. Forest officers during the rescue op for elusive tiger (HT )

“We found more pugmarks today, and another watchtower has been set up for better monitoring in the area. With the elephant’s arrival, the rescue operation will get a fresh push,” said divisional forest officer, Awadh Range, Sitanshu Pandey, on Wednesday.

Since December 14, forest staff have been searching for the tiger, which was first spotted by locals and has killed five animals so far. “The elephant is coming from Dudhwa National Park and will help us in the rescue operations,” Pandey added.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Renu Singh, said, “We have been trying to guide the tiger back to the forest it came from, but it has returned to Rehmankheda each time after moving towards the forest. The attempts will continue alongside the rescue operation.”

With the elephant in the field, one of the teams will use it to track and chase the tiger, replacing the jeeps currently in use.

Three separate teams equipped with tranquilizing guns are operating in Rehmankheda, coordinating with other teams, Singh informed.

The tiger was spotted in and around Rehmankheda village, about 20 kilometres from Lucknow. Besides the forest department, experts from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), as well as the Lucknow and Kanpur zoos, are participating in the rescue operation. The forest department has also advised villagers to avoid going out alone at night or leaving their homes, even in groups.

In addition to cages, nets have been placed near the bait, on the opposite side of the watchtower, where teams are monitoring the bait and the surrounding area.