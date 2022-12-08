Ending gender-based violence: Breakthrough India trains youngsters to help women in public spaces

An NGO-run programme designed to encourage people to intervene in instances of violence against women and girls in public spaces, drew to a close 21 months after it was launched.

‘StandUp’ was taken up by Breakthrough India, an NGO that works to end violence against women and girls, in 2020. As many as 1,32,614 youngsters were trained on how to deal with such situations as part of the campaign, the NGO officials said.

A series of activities at Urdu Academy Auditorium in Lucknow marked the end of the programme on Wednesday.

“The 21-month long programme was designed to encourage people to break their silence and intervene in cases of assault and harassment to women in public spaces,” said Sohini Bhattacharya, Breakthrough CEO.

“The youngsters were taught to use the 5D strategy—distract, delegate, document, delay and direct—to come to the help of someone who’s being harassed. During the campaign, 1,32,614 persons were given training by 500 youths from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” she added.