Enforcement ‘up in smoke’ as hookah service thrives in Lko

Despite the absence of any licensing framework, prominent clubs and cafés across the city are openly serving hookah during late-night parties, exposing administrative gaps and raising questions over enforcement by authorities concerned. Many of the outlets serving hookah operate close to police stations and administrative offices. (For representation)

An on-ground investigation by Hindustan Times found several well-known establishments in key localities, including Vibhuti Khand and Hazratganj, as well as areas near the police commissioner’s residence, continuing to offer hookah service at premium rates. Many of these outlets operate close to police stations and administrative offices.

No licensing authority, officials admit

VP Singh, assistant commissioner of food safety (Lucknow division), acknowledged that no specific regulation governs hookah service in the state capital. He said the matter remains sub judice and there is no designated licensing authority or clear Act covering hookah operations.

“There is no licensing authority at present,” he said. He pointed out that police have conducted checks in the past and imposed fines on establishments found serving hookah.

Food safety commissioner Roshan Jacob clarified that hookah does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA). “Hookah is not a food item. We have not issued any licence, and none will be issued,” she said. She referred to several writ petitions pending before the high court seeking clarity on licensing provisions.

District excise officer Karunendra Singh also said that hookah service does not come under their jurisdiction.

Open violations

In Vibhuti Khand, less than a kilometre from the police station, a club in a row of three to four establishments served hookah openly during a Friday night party. The management did not confine hookah to a designated smoking area, and customers used it across the main seating section. Prices for a single hookah started at ₹1,300 and increased depending on flavour and add-ons. Staff did not conduct ID checks before serving customers.

In Hazratganj, close to the police station, a prominent restaurant operated hookah service from its second-floor section. The management created a semi-covered corner using decorative tree pots and partitions, apparently to shield patrons from public view. Customers continued to smoke hookah without interruption.

Another café in Kisan Bazaar, located in Vibhuti Khand, openly advertised and served hookah to customers without visible restrictions or regulatory compliance.

In yet another case, a restaurant situated a few metres from the commissioner’s residence served hookah from its top-floor seating area.

Meanwhile, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking comments on enforcement measures.

With no designated zones, no licensing authority and no coordinated enforcement drive, hookah culture appears to be thriving in the state capital.