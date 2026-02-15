Delhi feels like a gas chamber, Uttar Pradesh enjoys clean environment: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday likened the air quality of the national capital to a ‘gas chamber’ and asserted that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated, despite all the developmental work. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated at an event in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated block development officer’s office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

He said that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation, the statement added.

“The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers,” he explained.

He shifted his focus to Delhi’s air quality, saying, “You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there’s a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?”

He cautioned that any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances. “We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment,” Adityanath added.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “poor” category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed, according to a PTI report.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’, the CPCB added.

‘Forestry univ will award

job-guarantee degrees’

At the same event, the chief minister announced that the upcoming Forestry and Horticulture University in Campierganj will offer “job-guarantee” degrees to youth while strengthening environmental protection and increasing farmers’ income. He said the university would provide a major boost to rural prosperity.

He stated that degrees and diplomas from the Forestry and Horticulture University would create employment opportunities for young people not only across India but also abroad, while contributing to higher farm incomes.

According to him, the proposed university will help tackle environmental challenges, increase forest cover, and support farmers’ livelihoods.

Citing the Vulture Conservation Centre established in Campierganj, he emphasised that gratitude is deeply rooted in Indian culture. Referring to the mythological figure Jatayu, he stressed the importance of protecting vultures, whose population has declined sharply due to excessive use of chemicals and pesticides.

“If someone has done something for us, expressing gratitude is part of our culture and lifestyle. The Jatayu Conservation Centre has been built as a symbol of gratitude and to protect the species,” he said.

The chief minister also recalled his close association with the villages of Jungle Kauria block, stating that he had personally visited each village and worked to address local issues, including recurring flood problems.

Highlighting development works in Jungle Kauria block and Campierganj constituency, he said the Kalesar-Jungle Kauriya bypass has improved connectivity to Lucknow and Kushinagar. Major roads have been widened to four lanes, and permanent flood-control measures are underway.

He added that a degree college in memory of Mahant Avaidyanath, a stadium, and wrestling training facilities have also been established. Welfare schemes such as housing, toilets, ration distribution, healthcare under Ayushman Bharat, and pensions are reaching eligible beneficiaries.

The chief minister also paid tribute to former block chief late Rampati Yadav, recalling his lifelong service and his role in establishing the block headquarters in 1962. He later inspected reconstruction work in the area and planted a sapling as part of the event.

(With agency inputs)