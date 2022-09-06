Engaged couple’s life cut short by blaze at Lucknow hotel

LUCKNOW Gurnoor Singh Anand, 28, a resident of Lucknow’s Naka Hindola area and his fiancée Sahiba Kaur, 26, of Ganeshganj, had gone to attend a friend’s birthday party at Levana Suites hotel and stayed there after the celebration. The duo, scheduled to tie the knot in December, were also planning to travel to Delhi for their wedding shopping, but fate had something else in store, said their kin.

Engaged in January, Gurnoor and Sahiba were among the four people who died in the massive fire that broke out at the four-floor hotel in Lucknow on Monday morning.

Gurnoor was an event planner and ran an event management company in Lucknow while Sahiba was a social media content creator and a make-up artist based in Lucknow. She had an Instagram page with approximately 5k followers.

The woman’s family also had an old textile business in Aminabad’s Pratap market. “Both Sahiba and Gurnoor’s fathers had expired. Gurnoor’s father had died a few years back and his mother is a teacher. Sahiba is survived by her mother Gurvinder Kaur and a younger sister. The deceased’s families shared a good bond,” said a family member.

“The other two deceased are Mohd Aman Ghazi, 22, a resident of Kalyanpur and son of a local property dealer and Shravika Singh, 18, of Indira Nagar,” stated the district magistrate’s office.