UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday night arrested two masterminds of a nexus involved in leaking question paper of engineering entrance exam of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Private Deemed University in Vellore, Tamil Naidu. They were arrested from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, said senior STF officials here on Sunday. Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak (Pic for representation)

Officials said the duo, who ran educational consultancy in Dehradun, in connivance with online exam laboratory operator in Dehradun used to leak question papers through remote access software. They reached engineering aspirants by circulating their advertisement with 100 percent guaranteed admission in reputed universities and education institutes and procure ₹2 lakh per candidate for admission.

Sharing a press note, a senior STF official said the two arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar, the resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar and Jitesh Kumar, the resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar. He said the duo was arrested from Edu Choice Consultancy near IT Park under Raipur police station limits of Dehradun. He said the two accused had connived with a Haryana resident Kulbeer, who ran online exam laboratory in Dehradun, and another person Gaurav, from UP’s Bijnor.

He said the arrested accused had installed remote access device in the laboratory and used to have access to question papers through it during online examinations. He said they used to prepare keys of the question papers and informed their preferred candidates to ensure their admission in different college or institutes. He said Kulbeer provided them facility to have access to question papers while Gaurav used to arrange aspirants.

The STF official said searches are on to arrest the remaining accused. The two arrested accused have been handed over to the local police in Dehradun after registering an FIR in this connection.