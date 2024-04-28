 Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 28, 2024 08:24 PM IST

STF arrests masterminds of question paper leak in VIT entrance exam from Dehradun. Duo ran educational consultancy, leaked papers using remote access software, charged ₹2 lakh per candidate. More arrests expected.

UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday night arrested two masterminds of a nexus involved in leaking question paper of engineering entrance exam of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Private Deemed University in Vellore, Tamil Naidu. They were arrested from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, said senior STF officials here on Sunday.

Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak (Pic for representation)
Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak (Pic for representation)

Officials said the duo, who ran educational consultancy in Dehradun, in connivance with online exam laboratory operator in Dehradun used to leak question papers through remote access software. They reached engineering aspirants by circulating their advertisement with 100 percent guaranteed admission in reputed universities and education institutes and procure 2 lakh per candidate for admission.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sharing a press note, a senior STF official said the two arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar, the resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar and Jitesh Kumar, the resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar. He said the duo was arrested from Edu Choice Consultancy near IT Park under Raipur police station limits of Dehradun. He said the two accused had connived with a Haryana resident Kulbeer, who ran online exam laboratory in Dehradun, and another person Gaurav, from UP’s Bijnor.

He said the arrested accused had installed remote access device in the laboratory and used to have access to question papers through it during online examinations. He said they used to prepare keys of the question papers and informed their preferred candidates to ensure their admission in different college or institutes. He said Kulbeer provided them facility to have access to question papers while Gaurav used to arrange aspirants.

The STF official said searches are on to arrest the remaining accused. The two arrested accused have been handed over to the local police in Dehradun after registering an FIR in this connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Engineering entrance exam: STF arrests 2 for VIT question paper leak
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On