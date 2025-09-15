Engineers have made marked contribution to India’s growth: UP minister Swatantra Dev

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday said Indian engineers have made an unprecedented contribution to the development of the country and have made a different identity for themselves across the world. Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh garlanding a bust of renowned Indian engineer Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his 165th birth anniversary in Lucknow on September 15. (Sourced)

Addressing a function marking the 165th birth anniversary of renowned civil engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (1861-1962), the minister said, “From Ram Mandir to Chenab Bridge and from Atal Tunnel to Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity, there are hundreds of such examples in India which show the amazing skills of our engineers.”

Addressing engineers, he said: “Your tenure should be such that the poorest person of the district in which you work always remembers you, their blessings are always with you. When water reaches the fields of a poor farmer through engineers like you, they are able to feed their family and pay the fees of his children.”

Minister of state, PWD, Brijesh Singh, while congratulating the nation builders (engineers) present at the ‘Engineers’ Day Celebration’ organised by Uttar Pradesh Engineers’ Association (UPEA), said: “You are not just engineers but the builders of this nation.”

Ashish Yadav, general secretary of UPEA, said, during the event the ministers unveiled a bust of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya made of fibre glass using 3D printed technology.

The “Visvesvaraya Special Issue” of the Association’s magazine “Newsletter”, the PWD’s magazine “Pragyata”, the magazine “Barh Geeta” written by the former president of the Association P Ram and the “Coffee Table Book” related to Rohin Barrage were also released. “Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya was the flag bearer of technology in India,” Yadav added.