Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that farmers do not face any harassment in the state, during a 'Janta Darshan' where he met people to listen to their grievances. Ensure farmers do not face any harassment: UP CM directs officials at 'Janta Darshan'

Aditynath collected applications from the complainants and emphasised that the government remains committed to addressing the genuine concerns of every citizen. He instructed officials to take immediate cognisance of all petitions and ensure effective follow-up action.

Among the grievances was a farmer from Budaun who alleged that his crop was destroyed by unidentified people, and that no police action was taken.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that farmers do not face harassment and that strict legal action is taken against those responsible.

During the event, Mamta Tiwari from Bangarmau in Unnao alleged that some people had encroached upon a temple and were preventing worship. Taking serious note, he directed the superintendent of police to initiate appropriate action without delay.

A complainant from Balrampur raised the issue of a dilapidated village road, alleging that the village head had stalled its construction for years, causing inconvenience to residents.

The chief minister instructed local authorities to visit the site, interact with villagers, assess the situation, and ensure the construction of the road.

A shooter from Farrukhabad also submitted an application, stating that he participated in various competitions and won medals, and requested assistance in obtaining a licence. To this, Adityanath said athletes are a valuable asset and directed officials to take appropriate action on the application.

Several complaints related to land and family disputes were also received during the 'Janata Darshan'.

Taking note of these, the chief minister instructed officials to act in accordance with rules and ensure fair resolution.

A complainant from Lucknow raised concerns over an illegal colony, prompting the chief minister to direct the housing commissioner to examine the matter and take action according to norms.

Others complained about encroachments on government land and expressed dissatisfaction with police action. The chief minister directed authorities to act on such complaints with special emphasis on ensuring satisfaction of the aggrieved.

In another case, a complainant from Sarojini Nagar alleged land encroachment and demolition of a boundary wall. Adityanath directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Sarojini Nagar to ensure the timely disposal of the case.

The chief minister issued directions to officials to ensure prompt and time-bound resolution of complaints on a priority basis.

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