Ensure fertiliser availability, crack down on hoarding: CS to Officials

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Sunday conducted a video conference with all divisional commissioners and district magistrates, directing them to ensure smooth availability of fertilisers across the state and prevent any form of hoarding or black marketing. The CS warned that under no circumstance should fertilisers be sold above the prescribed retail price, whether at cooperative centres or private outlets. (FILE PHOTO)

The fresh directives follow field reports of fertiliser shortage causing inconvenience to farmers in most districts amid ongoing paddy plantation. A similar situation prevailed last year.

Singh in the meeting claimed that both urea and DAP were available in adequate quantities in the state and directed that, for the next 15 days, all commissioners and district magistrates must hold daily review meetings at 10 am with officials from agriculture, cooperation and other related departments to ensure timely availability of fertilisers at all sale points.

“There should not be a single centre lacking stock. As soon as the fertiliser stock at any centre drops to 80-90%, immediate replenishment must be ensured,” he said. He also instructed that every farmer must mandatorily be given a receipt for their purchase, and that sales must happen in a transparent manner.

The CS warned that under no circumstance should fertilisers be sold above the prescribed retail price, whether at cooperative centres or private outlets. “Any such complaints must be dealt with sternly, and the officers responsible will face strict action,” he said. Tagging of fertilisers with unrelated products at private shops was also strictly prohibited.

He further stressed on keeping a special vigil in border districts and called for prompt action on any reports of black marketing or hoarding.

Additionally, Singh also instructed that effective steps be taken to ensure care and protection of saplings planted across the state on July 9. He directed officials to make proper irrigation arrangements in districts that received low rainfall, ensuring the survival of the plantation drives and adequate water for farming.

While addressing the school pairing initiative, Singh emphasised that the aim is to optimise resources and provide students with a quality learning environment. He noted that the move has received the court’s approval as both constitutional and in public interest, and instructed officials to actively counter any misinformation being spread.