Ensure grand welcome to PM in Ayodhya: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials of the Ayodhya administration to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the temple town on Saturday. Besides launching a slew of projects, the prime minister is set to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting in Ayodhya. Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The chief minister also asked officials to decorate mutts (monasteries), temples and prepare a grand archway to welcome the prime minister. Adityanath was presiding over a virtual meeting with officials of the Ayodhya administration and ministers of the state government.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He also instructed officials to ensure presentations by cultural groups at various places across Ayodhya on the occasion.

“Ayodhya residents are also eager to welcome the prime minister. Give them adequate space. Sages and saints will shower flowers on the prime minister. The roadshow is for the general public, so public sentiment should be respected,” he told officials.

“The prime minister will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. This is an important event and all necessary preparations should be completed by the local administration with cooperation of the Centre,” he added.

Adityanath also asked officials to make adequate arrangements for parking vehicles near the Ayodhya airport where the PM will address a public gathering. Around 1.5 to 2 lakh people from neighboring districts are expected to attend the event

The CM directed officials to decorate the route of the prime minister’s roadshow. Shops and businesses along the route should remain open and businessmen encouraged to decorate their establishments, he further said to officials.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure cleanliness at the airport and the railway station. Special attention should be given to maintaining dust-free roads and additional manpower deployed for cleanliness, he added.