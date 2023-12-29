close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure grand welcome to PM in Ayodhya: Yogi

Ensure grand welcome to PM in Ayodhya: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 29, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The chief minister also asked officials to decorate mutts (monasteries), temples and prepare a grand archway to welcome the prime minister.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials of the Ayodhya administration to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the temple town on Saturday. Besides launching a slew of projects, the prime minister is set to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting in Ayodhya.

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The chief minister also asked officials to decorate mutts (monasteries), temples and prepare a grand archway to welcome the prime minister. Adityanath was presiding over a virtual meeting with officials of the Ayodhya administration and ministers of the state government.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He also instructed officials to ensure presentations by cultural groups at various places across Ayodhya on the occasion.

“Ayodhya residents are also eager to welcome the prime minister. Give them adequate space. Sages and saints will shower flowers on the prime minister. The roadshow is for the general public, so public sentiment should be respected,” he told officials.

“The prime minister will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. This is an important event and all necessary preparations should be completed by the local administration with cooperation of the Centre,” he added.

Adityanath also asked officials to make adequate arrangements for parking vehicles near the Ayodhya airport where the PM will address a public gathering. Around 1.5 to 2 lakh people from neighboring districts are expected to attend the event

The CM directed officials to decorate the route of the prime minister’s roadshow. Shops and businesses along the route should remain open and businessmen encouraged to decorate their establishments, he further said to officials.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure cleanliness at the airport and the railway station. Special attention should be given to maintaining dust-free roads and additional manpower deployed for cleanliness, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out