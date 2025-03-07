Ensure seamless power in summer, sever supply to defaulters: UPPCL chief

Power distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across all regions this summer. For representation only (HT File Photo)

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel issued directives in this regard during a meeting with discoms’ managing directors and directors here on Friday, emphasising that the chief minister and the energy minister’s vision must be upheld.

The chairman made it clear that any negligence in maintenance or system strengthening work will not be tolerated. “Responsibilities will be fixed, and strict action will be taken wherever lapses are found,” he warned.

Expressing strong displeasure over delays in business plan material tenders, he issued a show-cause notice to the technical director of Paschimanchal Discom. To prevent any shortage of materials for power projects, a thorough review of procurement was conducted.

Goyel also stressed the need to prevent electrical accidents, instructing officials to ensure that no maintenance work is carried out without proper safety gear. He directed power officers to hold meetings with outsourcing companies to enforce strict adherence to safety protocols and training.

The chairman expressed concern over high distribution losses in Dakshinanchal (Agra) discom, stating that reduction targets were not being met. He also called for intensified vigilance efforts, ordering that electricity connections be immediately severed in areas where power theft is detected. Special teams will conduct focused inspections in high-loss areas to curb theft systematically.

“Identify hotspots, conduct raids, increase legal connections, and recover dues. Every district has specific areas notorious for power theft—fix them first,” he instructed. He also asked officials to present tangible progress in the next review meeting.

Goeyl further directed that power supply must not continue for defaulters who failed to pay their bills. “How can we provide electricity without payment? The system cannot function like this,” he asserted.

Displeased with delays in implementing biometric attendance across discom offices, the chairman demanded immediate compliance.

The meeting at Shakti Bhawan was attended by UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar and managing directors and directors of all power distribution corporations.