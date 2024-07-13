‘Ensure secondary school teachers, other staff in U.P. mark biometric attendance’

With a view to ensuring punctuality, teachers and other employees working in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh will have to record their attendance through biometric machines that will be linked with their salaries. To implement the government order of August 2022, the director secondary education Mahendra Dev has asked all district inspector of schools to immediately take necessary action. (For Representation)

Thousands of secondary school teachers in the state were flouting the existing order after which director, secondary education, Uttar Pradesh, Mahendra Dev sent a reminder on July 12 for its strict implementation.

Dev said the attendance of teachers/non-teaching staff working in all the government secondary schools of the state is now compulsory through biometric machine.

To implement the government order of August 2022, Dev asked all district inspector of schools to immediately take necessary action regarding making attendance of teachers/non-teaching staff working in government secondary school compulsory through biometric machine.

The head of the institution should compulsorily submit the biometric attendance of teachers/non-teaching staff along with their monthly salary bill and action should be taken to pass the salary bill on its basis. The head of the institutions concerned should compulsorily ensure that teachers and non-teaching staff record their attendance electronically.

The director, secondary education, U.P. has issued an order to this effect. According to the order, for a good education system, timely attendance of teachers in schools is mandatory. “To record attendance electronically, biometric machines have been set up in all government secondary schools of the state,” he said.

It is directed that in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, immediate necessary action should be ensured regarding making the attendance of teachers/ non-teaching employees working in government secondary schools mandatory through biometric machine.

“After basic, now secondary education department has sent a reminder to teachers of government and government aided schools to mark biometric attendance compulsory. There are 2,389 government schools, 4712 aided schools. The order is for govt and aided institutions as a number of them are violating it,” Dev said.