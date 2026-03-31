Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2027' action plan entails a clear roadmap for the economic, social and structural transformation of the state. Ensure 'Viksit Bharat @2027' is a practical, result-oriented vision document, UP CM tells officials

Reviewing the progress of the vision document, he directed that it should be made comprehensive and participatory by analysing and incorporating more than 98 lakh public suggestions received from across the state, along with inputs from experts, industry organisations and other stakeholders.

Based on this, sector-wise, short-, medium- and long-term action plans should be released soon, the state government said in a statement.

"The vision document should be practical, result-oriented and time-bound, presenting a solid foundation to make the state developed by 2047," he said.

Rather than remaining a theoretical document, he clarified, it should be divided into sector-wise missions, entailing clear and implementable targets for 2030, 2036 and 2047.

He instructed all the departments to prepare department-wise and inter-sectoral action plans in line with quarterly and annual targets, clearly defining responsibilities, expected outcomes and coordination mechanisms.

The chief minister also directed that the vision prepared at the state level should be effectively implemented down to the district, city and panchayat levels. For this, 'District Vision 2047' should be prepared, and plans should be designed according to local needs and resources. At the same time, a well-structured pipeline of major projects should be prepared, and continuous monitoring should be ensured, he said.

"The entire framework of a 'Developed UP' is based on three major pillars: Arthashakti , Janshakti and Jeevanshakti ," Adityanath said, adding that to strengthen these, agriculture, industry, services, infrastructure, social sector and good governance must be advanced in an integrated manner.

He said that for effective implementation of the vision document, a regular review system should be developed through real-time dashboards to ensure continuous monitoring of progress and timely corrective measures.

It was informed in the meeting that the state has set a target of becoming a USD 6 trillion economy by 2047, with intermediate targets of USD 1 trillion by 2030 and USD 2 trillion by 2036. To achieve this goal, an annual growth rate of approximately 16 per cent has been estimated as necessary. Currently, the state's economy is at around 356 billion dollars and contributes more than 9 per cent to India's GDP.

Emphasising sector-based strategy, Adityanath said that balanced and high-productivity-based growth should be ensured in agriculture, industry and the service sector. Regarding agriculture and allied sectors, he directed the promotion of smart agriculture, value chain-based models, export-oriented production and digital platforms. Describing animal husbandry and fisheries as a strong foundation of the rural economy, he emphasised their scientific development, processing and strengthening of market linkages.

Regarding industrial development, he said that Uttar Pradesh should be developed as a technology-driven, export-oriented and globally competitive manufacturing hub.

It was informed in the meeting that MSMEs contribute approximately 46 per cent to the state's manufacturing GVA , and to attract investment, agreements worth more than ₹50 lakh crore have been signed, many of which are in the implementation stage.

He said that to make Uttar Pradesh a global centre of knowledge and innovation, priority should be given to digital infrastructure, the start-up ecosystem and skill development.

It was said that with a population of around 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh is a vast consumer market, and a large share of the working-age population provides unique growth opportunities. It is estimated that by 2047, the urbanisation rate will exceed 60 per cent, giving a new boost to economic activities.

The chief minister directed that good governance, law and order, digital services and strong infrastructure should form the backbone of this entire action plan.

Connectivity should be further strengthened through expressways, airports, logistics and industrial corridors, which will rapidly increase investment and employment opportunities.

Adityanath also said that 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' is a comprehensive transformation campaign in which economic progress is given equal importance along with social justice, inclusivity and improvement in quality of life.

He directed officials to ensure that this vision becomes an effective document guiding the state's development journey and helps the state to secure a leading position in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', the statement said.

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