Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ensuring citizens’ safety, dignity govt’s top priority: CM Yogi at ‘Janata Darshan’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2025 10:25 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances during 'Janata Darshan', meeting attendees mainly from Prayagraj and directing prompt action on issues raised.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ at his official residence on Monday where he met and addressed grievances of several people. Majority of attendees were from Prayagraj. Taking note of their complaints, Yogi directed officials to ensure prompt action.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan in Lucknow on May 19. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan in Lucknow on May 19. (Sourced)

In all, eight complainants came from Prayagraj, four from Deoria, and three from Saharanpur, Basti, and Fatehpur. Two complainants each from Moradabad, Pilibhit, Amroha, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Bhadohi met the chief minister seeking redress of their grievances, said a press statement issued by state government.

The CM emphasised that ensuring safety, dignity and well-being of every citizen remains the foremost objective of the state government and that the government stands firmly by every person in need.

The grievances spanned various issues, including police matters, land disputes, medical assistance, old age pension, road construction, electricity connections and field encroachments.

Several complainants attended the event with their families. During the interaction, Yogi affectionately engaged with children, asked about their education, offered chocolates and wished them a bright and successful future.

Follow Us On