EOW arrests four in connection with ₹1.42-cr FD fraud in Kanpur

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with a ₹1.42-crore banking fraud involving the premature encashment of fixed deposits at the Bank of India’s Maharajpur branch in Kanpur City, officials said. The arrests were made from the Maharajpur area of Kanpur. (For representation)

The arrests were made from the Maharajpur area of Kanpur around 2.30 pm, they added.

The case dates back to 2020 and relates to fraudulent transactions involving 25 fixed deposits and 15 savings accounts of customers, through which ₹1,42,71,000 was allegedly siphoned off. Acting in alleged collusion with bank staff and other associates, the accused prematurely broke several fixed deposits and transferred the funds into their personal accounts, officials said.

The arrested accused were identified as Brijmohan Gupta, a resident of Hathipur under Maharajpur police station limits; Mulayam Singh Yadav of Dhamna village under the same police station area; and Kiran Devi, wife of Brijmohan Gupta, and Renu Gupta, his daughter, both residents of Hathipur.

An FIR was earlier registered at Maharajpur police station in 2020 under sections 406, 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, along with Sections 65, 66 and 66D of the Information Technology Act, against 11 accused, including bank employees. The investigation was later transferred to the EOW’s Kanpur sector on the orders of the state government.

EOW officials said further investigation was underway to trace the remaining money trail and act against other accused named in the case.