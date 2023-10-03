ETF clears 3 transmission & generation projects worth over 460 cr

Lucknow: The Energy Task Force (ETF), in its meeting headed by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Tuesday, approved three new power transmission and generation projects worth more than ₹460 crore, officials dealing with the issue said. As per one of the proposals, the UPRVUNL will install an electrostatic precipitator (ESP) on its 1140 MW Parichha thermal plant in Jhansi to control air pollution caused by the fly ash from the plant (Pic for representation)

The ETF also approved a proposal for formation of a joint venture company (JVC) between the UP Rajya Vidyut Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVYNL) and the NTPC to set up solar power plants in the state, they said.

“Now, all the proposals cleared by the ETF in today’s meeting will be sent to the Cabinet very soon for its approval,” a senior energy department official said.

As per one of the proposals, the UPRVUNL will install an electrostatic precipitator (ESP) on its 1140 MW Parichha thermal plant in Jhansi to control air pollution caused by the fly ash from the plant. The device will cost more than ₹130 crore.

An SEP is equipment used to capture dust particles formed or liberated during various industrial processes. The purpose of an ESP is to check these particulates from being expelled into the atmosphere where they can cause pollution. “At thermal plants, ESPs are installed as part of the flue gas cleaning system to control air pollution,” explained the official.

The ETF also approved the proposal for the award of the two transmission projects being developed in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to private developers selected through the competitive bidding process.

One of them is the 400 kv Meerut-Shamli transmission line and the other is 220 kv transmission sub-station at Tirva in Kannauj, costing ₹196 crore and ₹136 crore respectively. The completion of the projects, it is claimed, will improve the quality of power supply in the areas connected to them.

The ETF also cleared the decks for formation of a JVC between the UPRVUNL and the NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) to set up floating and ground-mounted solar plants in the state.

“The UPRVUNL and the NGEL’s equity share in the JVC will be in 49:51 ratio,” a UPRVUNL official said.

“We passed a resolution for forming a JVC with the NGEL in our board meeting on August 26 to set up solar plants on reservoirs and vacant land of various thermal power plants owned by the Utpadan Nigam,” he added.

According to the official, there is a scope for setting up a 1,000 MW floating solar plant on the Rihand dam alone.

The Upadan Nigam and NTPC’s bid to form a JVC to set up solar plants in the state is also being seen as a fall-out of the Union power ministry’s new policy issued in March this year.

The policy mandates new coal or lignite-based thermal plants to either set up renewable energy capacity equivalent to at least 40% of the thermal plant’s total capacity or procure that green energy under the renewable purchase obligation (RPO).

Both the UPRVUNL and the NTPC have planned to set up some new thermal plants independently or jointly in the state.

