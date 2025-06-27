Every gram panchayat getting musical kits, says culture minister

Culture and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said his department was providing musical instruments to every gram panchayat to encourage folk arts. Minister Jaiveer Singh at the inauguration of a renovated BSV auditorium on Friday (Sourced)

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Rai Umanath Bali Auditorium of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) here on Friday, Singh said villages were being offered kits, each of which comprised five musical instruments.

“We are trying to encourage more people to take up traditional and folk art forms by providing them with musical instruments. Also, the online registration of urban and rural artists and efforts to give pension to elderly artists are underway,” said Singh.

Principal secretary Mukesh Meshram said summer camps were organised by BSV, and ‘akademi’ would be set up in all 75 districts. “We are also planning to start winter camps where people can learn performing and fine arts. This will help bring out talents from across the state. Some competitions will be organised to select some talents who will be felicitated during UP Diwas,” said Meshram.

The newly built Swar Yatra picture gallery, which showcases BSV’s journey, was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Among those present on the occasion were Rai Umanath Bali’s grandson Swareshwar Bali, folk singer Malini Awasthi, writer Vidya Bindu Singh, vocalist Ustad Yugantar Sindoor, Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan president Prof. Kumkum Dhar, UP Sangeet Natak Akademi president Prof. Jayant Khot, Folk and Tribal Arts Sansthan director Atul Dwivedi and International Buddhist Research Institute director Rakesh Singh.