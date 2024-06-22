Every soldier a yogi in a way: Rajnath

Agra Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded the services of Indian soldiers, saying each one of them was, in a way, a yogi and the world had been witness to their bravery many times. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 1 Corps in Mathura on occasion of 10th International Yoga Day on Friday.. (HT)

Singh was at 1 Corps army unit in Mathura on of 10th International Yoga Day and performed various asanas with soldiers . Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, 1 Corps Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra, along with 600 people, including senior officers, Agniveers, their families and children attended the event.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Services of Indian soldiers to the nation not only during war but also during national calamities are a testament to their strong physical and mental health. The way they avoid unnecessary aggression in adverse circumstances and stand up to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country, whenever needed, reinforces their identity of a Yogi,” said Rajnath .

Singh exhorted the soldiers to continue practising Yoga daily as it united the body and mind while acting as a stepping stone to achieving spiritual consciousness. He said it was a matter of pride for the nation that the world was acknowledging and adopting Yoga, the great cultural heritage of India with zeal. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world.

Rajnath commended the soldiers of 1 Corps for displaying valour and dedication whenever the country needed them. He recalled the crucial role played by the Corps in many operations, including ‘Operation Riddle’ of 1965, ‘Operation Cactus Lily’ of 1971, ‘Operation Pawan’ of 1987 and ‘Operation Cactus’ of 1988.

‘India is known as a country which never attacks another nation and is against expansionist imperial policies. But it is fully capable of giving a strong response if its sovereignty is threatened in any way,” he said .

GOC, 1 Corps presented a ‘Yoddha Smriti Chinha’, a memento that symbolises the valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces and inspires everyone to lead a life of bravery, to Rajnath Singh .

Member of Parliament from Mathura Hema Malini, minister in UP cabinet Baby Rani Maurya and commissioner Agra division Ritu Maheshwari attended another event in Mathura organised to mark International Yoga Day.

Various events were organised all over Braj region on this day.