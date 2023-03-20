Every village panchayat in U.P. will get sports kits by next year: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the government will provide sports kits to every village panchayat by next year. Speaking at the sports kits’ distribution ceremony in Lucknow on Monday, Yogi also appealed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal to lead the mission to keep the villages clean and beautiful besides developing them into centres of harmony and cohesion. Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal are voluntary groups in villages. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing sports kits in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The CM also distributed sports kits to a dozen youth/women Mangal Dals from different districts of Lucknow division on the occasion. He said the opening of village secretariats will not only enable people to get caste, birth and other certificates but will also help them avail benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Yogi said the work was going on a war footing to build playgrounds in 30,000 villages along with separate open gyms for men and women, mini stadiums in blocks and stadiums in districts. The CM urged members of Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal to take on leadership role and organise contests in folk arts, music and sports for a healthy atmosphere in villages. Yogi also said Indian players are participating in more international games and getting more medals than before.

He said the youth and Mahila Mangal Dal members should understand their responsibility in the society also report about illegal activities going on in their surroundings to police. They should also take care of schools and contribute to the smooth functioning of the Gram Sachivalaya, the CM added.

During the event, the CM also gave appointment letters to six international players who got jobs as coaches on an honorarium of ₹1.5 lakh per month. Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, a Commonwealth Games player and posted at residential athletics hostel, Varanasi; Prem Maya, an Olympic player and posted at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, Gorakhpur were among those given appointment letters.