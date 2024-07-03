Excise drive to stop open drinking, selling liquor past 10 pm

Excise officials cracked down on people drinking liquor in the open and vendors selling it after the permitted time in the state capital on Monday night. A total of five cases were registered for the violations. (For representation)

Five teams comprising excise inspectors were formed late evening on Monday, and a campaign was launched.

The authorities also conducted special checks on the carts and food stalls near liquor shops and in areas surrounding train stations and bus terminals. The campaign would also target individuals consuming alcohol in the public, read a note from the excise department.

The excise department initiated a campaign to inspect all areas of the city where people were consuming alcohol in public places. The excise inspector in Sector 1 led a campaign near Hazratganj and the Dainik Jagran intersection. Additionally, the excise inspectors in Sectors 8 and 7 conducted a campaign in the Kaiserbagh and Charbagh areas.

“The drive will continue till the result comes down to zero,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, the district excise officer.

Similarly, the excise inspectors in Sector 2 and Sector 9 patrolled Aliganj and Mahanagar, while excise inspectors in Sector 6 and Sector 4 patrolled Jankipuram.