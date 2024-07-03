 Excise drive to stop open drinking, selling liquor past 10 pm - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Excise drive to stop open drinking, selling liquor past 10 pm

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 03, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Five teams comprising excise inspectors were formed late evening on Monday, and a campaign was launched.

Excise officials cracked down on people drinking liquor in the open and vendors selling it after the permitted time in the state capital on Monday night. A total of five cases were registered for the violations.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Five teams comprising excise inspectors were formed late evening on Monday, and a campaign was launched.

The authorities also conducted special checks on the carts and food stalls near liquor shops and in areas surrounding train stations and bus terminals. The campaign would also target individuals consuming alcohol in the public, read a note from the excise department.

The excise department initiated a campaign to inspect all areas of the city where people were consuming alcohol in public places. The excise inspector in Sector 1 led a campaign near Hazratganj and the Dainik Jagran intersection. Additionally, the excise inspectors in Sectors 8 and 7 conducted a campaign in the Kaiserbagh and Charbagh areas.

“The drive will continue till the result comes down to zero,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, the district excise officer.

Similarly, the excise inspectors in Sector 2 and Sector 9 patrolled Aliganj and Mahanagar, while excise inspectors in Sector 6 and Sector 4 patrolled Jankipuram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Excise drive to stop open drinking, selling liquor past 10 pm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On